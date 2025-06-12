Tapestry Inc (TPR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.48

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 2.30% at $81.75, before settling in for the price of $79.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TPR posted a 52-week range of $35.23-$90.85.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.05%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $206.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $64.12.

Tapestry Inc (TPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Luxury Goods Industry. Tapestry Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.43%, in contrast to 102.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s VP, Controller and PAO sold 1,399 shares at the rate of 81.88, making the entire transaction reach 114,551 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,922. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s VP, Controller and PAO sold 269 for 84.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,709. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,221 in total.

Tapestry Inc (TPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tapestry Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.99% and is forecasted to reach 5.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tapestry Inc (TPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.22. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.51, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.03.

In the same vein, TPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.80, a figure that is expected to reach 1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tapestry Inc (TPR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.72 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.04% While, its Average True Range was 2.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Tapestry Inc (TPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.43% that was lower than 48.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.