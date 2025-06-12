Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) latest performance of -0.51% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.51% to $40.96, before settling in for the price of $41.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TARS posted a 52-week range of $20.08-$57.28.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -66.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.86.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.71%, in contrast to 100.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09 ’25, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 17,500 shares at the rate of 43.76, making the entire transaction reach 765,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,557.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.52% and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in the upcoming year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.54. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.36.

In the same vein, TARS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, TARS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.6 million was inferior to the volume of 0.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.93% While, its Average True Range was 2.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.31% that was lower than 50.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.