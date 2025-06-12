TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) recent quarterly performance of 2.93% is not showing the real picture

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.82% to $38.32, before settling in for the price of $39.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TGTX posted a 52-week range of $15.63-$46.48.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 364.59%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 467.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.70.

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. TG Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.96%, in contrast to 62.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03 ’25, this organization’s CFO sold 11,337 shares at the rate of 30.29, making the entire transaction reach 343,443 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 670,632. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 06 ’25, Company’s CFO sold 10,021 for 28.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 285,939. This particular insider is now the holder of 660,611 in total.

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

TG Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 467.78% and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in the upcoming year.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.04. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $157.05, and its Beta score is 1.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.74.

In the same vein, TGTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

[TG Therapeutics Inc, TGTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.11% While, its Average True Range was 1.62.

Raw Stochastic average of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.14% that was lower than 58.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.