The key reasons why Azenta Inc (AZTA) is -51.54% away from 52-week high?

Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) established initial surge of 1.28% at $30.81, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $30.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AZTA posted a 52-week range of $23.91-$63.58.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.57.

Azenta Inc (AZTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Azenta Inc industry. Azenta Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.12%, in contrast to 116.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 03 ’25, this organization’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 317 shares at the rate of 52.97, making the entire transaction reach 16,791 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,603. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 31 ’25, Company’s SVP and General Manager, Genom bought 417 for 45.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,132. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,916 in total.

Azenta Inc (AZTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Azenta Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.88% and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in the upcoming year.

Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Azenta Inc (AZTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.84. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 54.46.

In the same vein, AZTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Azenta Inc (AZTA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Azenta Inc, AZTA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.78% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Azenta Inc (AZTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.99% that was lower than 59.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.