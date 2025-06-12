The key reasons why Cognex Corp (CGNX) is -41.95% away from 52-week high?

Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX) flaunted slowness of -1.88% at $30.84, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $31.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGNX posted a 52-week range of $22.67-$53.13.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.74%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $167.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $167.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.23.

Cognex Corp (CGNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cognex Corp industry. Cognex Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 98.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 7,991 shares at the rate of 32.97, making the entire transaction reach 263,469 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Cognex Corp (CGNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cognex Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.91% and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.96% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cognex Corp (CGNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.25. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.10, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.87.

In the same vein, CGNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.68, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cognex Corp (CGNX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cognex Corp, CGNX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.94% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Cognex Corp (CGNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.65% that was lower than 51.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.