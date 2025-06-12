The key reasons why Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK) is -4.43% away from 52-week high?

Comstock Resources, Inc (NYSE: CRK) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.42% at $23.94, before settling in for the price of $24.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRK posted a 52-week range of $7.74-$25.05.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 426.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $292.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.89.

Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Comstock Resources, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.34%, in contrast to 30.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 8,000 shares at the rate of 18.17, making the entire transaction reach 145,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 99,632. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 27 ’24, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 16.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 169,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 107,632 in total.

Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Comstock Resources, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 426.05% and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in the upcoming year.

Comstock Resources, Inc (NYSE: CRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.07.

In the same vein, CRK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Comstock Resources, Inc (NYSE: CRK), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.07 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Comstock Resources, Inc (CRK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.96% that was lower than 61.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.