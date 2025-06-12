The key reasons why Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) is -33.98% away from 52-week high?

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) established initial surge of 3.05% at $44.63, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $43.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KNTK posted a 52-week range of $37.85-$67.60.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 62.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.72.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Kinetik Holdings Inc industry. Kinetik Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.13%, in contrast to 69.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 4,262,090 shares at the rate of 44.16, making the entire transaction reach 188,213,894 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Kinetik Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.56% and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in the upcoming year.

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.66. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $47.54, and its Beta score is 3.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.52.

In the same vein, KNTK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Kinetik Holdings Inc, KNTK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.85% While, its Average True Range was 1.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.49% that was lower than 46.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.