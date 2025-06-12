The key reasons why Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) is -35.59% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE: VSH) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.44% to $15.90, before settling in for the price of $15.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VSH posted a 52-week range of $10.35-$24.68.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.58.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.02%, in contrast to 103.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 3,500 shares at the rate of 16.12, making the entire transaction reach 56,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,169. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s EVP, COO Semiconductors & CTO bought 10,000 for 14.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,525. This particular insider is now the holder of 106,550 in total.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.62% and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in the upcoming year.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (NYSE: VSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.79. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74.

In the same vein, VSH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, VSH]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.2 million was inferior to the volume of 2.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc (VSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.46% that was lower than 74.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.