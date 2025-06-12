TPG Inc (TPG) Moves 2.74% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 2.74% to $51.30, before settling in for the price of $49.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TPG posted a 52-week range of $37.52-$72.98.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $128.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.30.

TPG Inc (TPG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. TPG Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.05%, in contrast to 76.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Former 10% Owner sold 21,000,000 shares at the rate of 46.57, making the entire transaction reach 977,970,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 19 ’25, Company’s General Counsel sold 2,509 for 50.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 125,558. This particular insider is now the holder of 290,841 in total.

TPG Inc (TPG) Earnings and Revenue Records

TPG Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.18% and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in the upcoming year.

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TPG Inc (TPG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.24. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.12.

In the same vein, TPG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TPG Inc (TPG)

[TPG Inc, TPG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.48.

Raw Stochastic average of TPG Inc (TPG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.42% that was lower than 52.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.