TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) average volume reaches $578.82K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) set off with pace as it heaved 1.63% to $1.25, before settling in for the price of $1.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TPIC posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$5.33.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -1.51% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -62.47%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9985, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0694.

TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. TPI Composites Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.39%, in contrast to 54.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 80,000 shares at the rate of 1.52, making the entire transaction reach 121,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,397,232. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 20 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 66,000 for 1.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,040. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,295,232 in total.

TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

TPI Composites Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.37% and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in the upcoming year.

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TPI Composites Inc (TPIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.92.

In the same vein, TPIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.77, a figure that is expected to reach -0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Going through the that latest performance of [TPI Composites Inc, TPIC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.73 million was inferior to the volume of 0.76 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.1171.

Raw Stochastic average of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.17% that was lower than 112.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.