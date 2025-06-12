Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.33 million

As on Wednesday, Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) started slowly as it slid -0.66% to $261.27, before settling in for the price of $263.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TRV posted a 52-week range of $200.21-$277.83.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $226.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $225.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $263.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $250.84.

Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Travelers Companies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.45%, in contrast to 84.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30 ’25, this organization’s Vice Chairman sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 276.50, making the entire transaction reach 553,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 255,086. Preceding that transaction, on May 29 ’25, Company’s Vice Chmn & Chief Legal Off sold 23,434 for 273.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,419,364. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,387 in total.

Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Travelers Companies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.72% and is forecasted to reach 24.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Travelers Companies Inc (TRV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.23, and its Beta score is 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.59.

In the same vein, TRV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 18.37, a figure that is expected to reach 3.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 24.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Travelers Companies Inc, TRV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.08 million was lower the volume of 1.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.04% While, its Average True Range was 5.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.36% that was lower than 26.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.