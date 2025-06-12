Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) last month performance of -32.59% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.03% to $14.52, before settling in for the price of $15.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TVTX posted a 52-week range of $6.80-$25.29.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.87% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.34%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $88.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.60.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Travere Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.47%, in contrast to 112.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 1,784 shares at the rate of 21.05, making the entire transaction reach 37,553 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 93,126. Preceding that transaction, on May 05 ’25, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 18,924 for 21.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 398,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 419,173 in total.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Travere Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.79% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.03. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.71.

In the same vein, TVTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)

[Travere Therapeutics Inc, TVTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.27% that was lower than 72.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.