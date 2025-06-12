Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) average volume reaches $3.09M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.80% to $6.01, before settling in for the price of $6.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TROX posted a 52-week range of $4.35-$20.29.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 3.09% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 302.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $952.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.54.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Chemicals industry. Tronox Holdings plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.45%, in contrast to 70.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07 ’25, this organization’s SVP, General Counsel & Sec. bought 10,266 shares at the rate of 4.89, making the entire transaction reach 50,196 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,266. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18 ’25, Company’s Director bought 30,000 for 7.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 215,130. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,000 in total.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tronox Holdings plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 302.99% and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in the upcoming year.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.61. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, TROX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

[Tronox Holdings plc, TROX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.02% that was lower than 76.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.