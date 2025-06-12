Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) surge 3.22% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.73% at $10.91, before settling in for the price of $10.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWO posted a 52-week range of $10.16-$14.28.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -14.93%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 160.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $102.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.42.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. Two Harbors Investment Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.49%, in contrast to 68.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 12,129 shares at the rate of 11.97, making the entire transaction reach 145,184 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 103,027. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s Director sold 3,641 for 11.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,619. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,561 in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Two Harbors Investment Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 160.29% and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 45.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.16. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.53.

In the same vein, TWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.14 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.79% that was lower than 35.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.