Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) volume hits 0.85 million: A New Opening for Investors

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.74% to $13.45, before settling in for the price of $13.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UTZ posted a 52-week range of $11.53-$18.87.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.56%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.09.

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Utz Brands Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.75%, in contrast to 91.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 8,000 shares at the rate of 11.81, making the entire transaction reach 94,472 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,970. Preceding that transaction, on May 05 ’25, Company’s EVP, Supply Chain bought 5,000 for 11.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,815. This particular insider is now the holder of 58,717 in total.

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Utz Brands Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.01% and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.56% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Utz Brands Inc (UTZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.91. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.11, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.34.

In the same vein, UTZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

[Utz Brands Inc, UTZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.66% that was lower than 35.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.