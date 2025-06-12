Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) went up 0.20% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) set off with pace as it heaved 0.20% to $452.44, before settling in for the price of $451.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRTX posted a 52-week range of $377.85-$519.88.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 21.61% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4183.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $256.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $116.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $464.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $465.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 94.82% institutional ownership.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4183.21% and is forecasted to reach 20.81 in the upcoming year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.29. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.52.

In the same vein, VRTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.92, a figure that is expected to reach 4.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc, VRTX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.12 million was inferior to the volume of 1.62 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.28% While, its Average True Range was 10.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.22% that was lower than 29.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.