Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) last month volatility was 2.74%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 4.35% at $16.09, before settling in for the price of $15.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRDN posted a 52-week range of $9.90-$27.20.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -41.64%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.80.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Viridian Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.78%, in contrast to 103.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 27 ’24, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 23.41, making the entire transaction reach 117,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 27 ’24, Company’s President and CEO bought 21,400 for 23.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 499,262. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,400 in total.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Viridian Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.15% and is forecasted to reach -3.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.49. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4376.07.

In the same vein, VRDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.05, a figure that is expected to reach -1.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.63 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.40% that was lower than 55.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.