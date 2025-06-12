Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) average volume reaches $991.80K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) set off with pace as it heaved 2.08% to $40.73, before settling in for the price of $39.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIRT posted a 52-week range of $21.59-$44.58.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.31% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.15.

Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Virtu Financial Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.67%, in contrast to 84.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 6,965 shares at the rate of 42.82, making the entire transaction reach 298,241 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,923.

Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Virtu Financial Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.22% and is forecasted to reach 4.04 in the upcoming year.

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.92. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.75, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.50.

In the same vein, VIRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.47, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Virtu Financial Inc, VIRT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.76 million was inferior to the volume of 0.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.17% While, its Average True Range was 1.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.14% that was lower than 37.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.