Vital Farms Inc (VITL) went down -1.59% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.59% at $32.13, before settling in for the price of $32.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VITL posted a 52-week range of $27.91-$48.41.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 33.92% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 81.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.69.

Vital Farms Inc (VITL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm Products Industry. Vital Farms Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.68%, in contrast to 88.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON sold 24,000 shares at the rate of 35.94, making the entire transaction reach 862,560 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,918,890.

Vital Farms Inc (VITL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vital Farms Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.71% and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 81.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vital Farms Inc (VITL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.91. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.54, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 93.62.

In the same vein, VITL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vital Farms Inc (VITL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.7 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.83% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Vital Farms Inc (VITL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.74% that was lower than 52.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.