Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.8493: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.14% to $0.22, before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOR posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$1.80.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4277, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8493.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Vor Biopharma Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.49%, in contrast to 42.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 13 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER sold 2,227 shares at the rate of 1.42, making the entire transaction reach 3,162 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 126,625.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vor Biopharma Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.59% and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -38.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.88. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, VOR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vor Biopharma Inc, VOR]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.93 million was inferior to the volume of 1.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.0249.

Raw Stochastic average of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 73.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.61% that was lower than 208.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.