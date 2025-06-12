Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) surge 2.15% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.44% at $67.03, before settling in for the price of $68.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOYA posted a 52-week range of $52.43-$84.30.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.49%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.92%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.40.

Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Financial Conglomerates Industry. Voya Financial Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.46%, in contrast to 99.59% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 27 ’25, Company’s Director sold 1,700 for 66.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,506. This particular insider is now the holder of 355 in total.

Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Voya Financial Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.92% and is forecasted to reach 9.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Voya Financial Inc (VOYA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.64, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.90.

In the same vein, VOYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.30, a figure that is expected to reach 2.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.07 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.48% that was lower than 42.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.