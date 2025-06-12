Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) 20 Days SMA touch 0.36%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on Wednesday, Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) started slowly as it slid -0.15% to $26.66, before settling in for the price of $26.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMG posted a 52-week range of $25.56-$36.64.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.51%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $145.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.86.

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Warner Music Group Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.79%, in contrast to 28.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 02 ’25, this organization’s EVP Strategy & Operations sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 31.43, making the entire transaction reach 31,430 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,649.

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Warner Music Group Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.34% and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warner Music Group Corp (WMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.64. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.99, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.29.

In the same vein, WMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Warner Music Group Corp, WMG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.4 million was lower the volume of 1.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.82% that was lower than 30.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.