Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) latest performance of -0.30% is not what was on cards

As on Wednesday, Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ: WAY) started slowly as it slid -0.30% to $40.51, before settling in for the price of $40.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WAY posted a 52-week range of $20.26-$48.11.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $172.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.82.

Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Waystar Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.62%, in contrast to 63.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 8,623 shares at the rate of 40.58, making the entire transaction reach 349,888 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 438,044. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,704 for 40.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 109,710. This particular insider is now the holder of 764,131 in total.

Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Waystar Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.03% and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in the upcoming year.

Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ: WAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Waystar Holding Corp (WAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.12. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $304.36, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.73.

In the same vein, WAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Waystar Holding Corp (WAY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Waystar Holding Corp, WAY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.64 million was lower the volume of 1.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.33% While, its Average True Range was 1.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.65% that was lower than 41.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.