Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.11M

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.12% at $89.16, before settling in for the price of $88.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPM posted a 52-week range of $51.96-$95.23.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.32% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $453.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $453.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 65.67% institutional ownership.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.02% and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.38. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $65.43, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.94.

In the same vein, WPM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.76% While, its Average True Range was 2.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.72% that was lower than 37.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.