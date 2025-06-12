Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $42.1670: Right on the Precipice

As on Wednesday, Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) started slowly as it slid -12.51% to $0.70, before settling in for the price of $0.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WINT posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$737.43.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 75.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -366.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9775, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.1670.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Windtree Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.08%, in contrast to 6.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 08 ’24, this organization’s President and CEO bought 5,431 shares at the rate of 0.91, making the entire transaction reach 4,942 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,638.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Windtree Therapeutics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -366.22%.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.25. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12.

In the same vein, WINT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1261.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Windtree Therapeutics Inc, WINT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 23.76 million was better the volume of 2.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.1239.

Raw Stochastic average of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 194.30% that was higher than 155.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.