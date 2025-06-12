Xometry Inc (XMTR) plunge -0.29% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) established initial surge of 0.51% at $33.82, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $33.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XMTR posted a 52-week range of $11.08-$45.33.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 46.72%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 814.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.07.

Xometry Inc (XMTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Xometry Inc industry. Xometry Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.56%, in contrast to 89.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 10,500 shares at the rate of 37.39, making the entire transaction reach 392,595 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 176,443.

Xometry Inc (XMTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Xometry Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 814.86% and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in the upcoming year.

Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xometry Inc (XMTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.69. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.99.

In the same vein, XMTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Xometry Inc (XMTR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Xometry Inc, XMTR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Xometry Inc (XMTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.20% that was lower than 71.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.