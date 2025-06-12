YPF ADR (YPF) 14-day ATR is 1.56: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.02% at $35.92, before settling in for the price of $36.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YPF posted a 52-week range of $16.18-$47.43.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.05%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $393.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $393.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.24.

YPF ADR (YPF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. YPF ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 9.10% institutional ownership.

YPF ADR (YPF) Earnings and Revenue Records

YPF ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.43% and is forecasted to reach 4.28 in the upcoming year.

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for YPF ADR (YPF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.59. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.34, and its Beta score is 1.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.72.

In the same vein, YPF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of YPF ADR (YPF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.73 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.83% While, its Average True Range was 1.53.

Raw Stochastic average of YPF ADR (YPF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.64% that was lower than 56.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.