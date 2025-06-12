Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) surge 5.57% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Zymeworks BC Inc (NASDAQ: ZYME) flaunted slowness of -1.45% at $12.88, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $13.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZYME posted a 52-week range of $8.21-$17.70.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 20.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $904.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.08.

Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Zymeworks BC Inc industry. Zymeworks BC Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.58%, in contrast to 101.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 49,502 shares at the rate of 11.43, making the entire transaction reach 565,847 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,877,989. Preceding that transaction, on May 19 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,919 for 11.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 69,738. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,883,908 in total.

Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) Earnings and Revenue Records

Zymeworks BC Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.74% and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.81% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zymeworks BC Inc (NASDAQ: ZYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.71. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.69.

In the same vein, ZYME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Zymeworks BC Inc, ZYME]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.07% that was lower than 55.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.