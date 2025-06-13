A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with 8X8 Inc (EGHT) as it 5-day change was 2.26%

8X8 Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) open the trading on Thursday, remained unchanged to $1.81, before settling in for the price of $1.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGHT posted a 52-week range of $1.51-$3.52.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.89% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $243.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7491, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2771.

8X8 Inc (EGHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. 8X8 Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.17%, in contrast to 81.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 1.81, making the entire transaction reach 1,810 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 441,767. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,000 for 1.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,670. This particular insider is now the holder of 442,767 in total.

8X8 Inc (EGHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

8X8 Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.82% and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.85% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

8X8 Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 8X8 Inc (EGHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.98.

In the same vein, EGHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 8X8 Inc (EGHT)

[8X8 Inc, EGHT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.0872.

Raw Stochastic average of 8X8 Inc (EGHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.60% that was lower than 65.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.