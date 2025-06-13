A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Pinterest Inc (PINS) as it 5-day change was 0.77%

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.10% to $34.02, before settling in for the price of $34.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PINS posted a 52-week range of $23.68-$45.19.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 26.12% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $593.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $584.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.54.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Pinterest Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.54%, in contrast to 81.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 102,083 shares at the rate of 34.81, making the entire transaction reach 3,553,664 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Pinterest Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in the upcoming year.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pinterest Inc (PINS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.41. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.35, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.17.

In the same vein, PINS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.75, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pinterest Inc (PINS)

[Pinterest Inc, PINS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Pinterest Inc (PINS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.47% that was lower than 60.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.