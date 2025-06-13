A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) as it 5-day change was 10.46%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) set off with pace as it heaved 2.87% to $7.18, before settling in for the price of $6.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBSW posted a 52-week range of $3.05-$7.10.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 142.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $707.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $706.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.29.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 19.32% institutional ownership.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 142.66% and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in the upcoming year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83.

In the same vein, SBSW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR, SBSW]. Its last 5-days volume of 14.78 million indicated improvement to the volume of 10.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.44% that was lower than 71.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.