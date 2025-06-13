A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) as it 5-day change was -3.67%

As on Thursday, Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.56% to $165.54, before settling in for the price of $161.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, THC posted a 52-week range of $109.82-$174.14.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 2.26% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $146.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $144.72.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Tenet Healthcare Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.84%, in contrast to 96.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 836 shares at the rate of 173.16, making the entire transaction reach 144,762 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,292. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05 ’25, Company’s EVP, Chief Information Officer sold 7,738 for 173.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,338,674. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,110 in total.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Tenet Healthcare Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.77% and is forecasted to reach 13.68 in the upcoming year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.95, and its Beta score is 1.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.75. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.89.

In the same vein, THC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.12, a figure that is expected to reach 2.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tenet Healthcare Corp, THC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.05 million was better the volume of 1.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.49% While, its Average True Range was 6.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.69% that was lower than 49.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.