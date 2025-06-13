Agilon Health Inc (AGL) 14-day ATR is 0.22: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on Thursday, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) started slowly as it slid -4.37% to $2.19, before settling in for the price of $2.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGL posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$7.73.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 50.14% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $413.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $302.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $906.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.17.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Agilon Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.96%, in contrast to 73.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.20, making the entire transaction reach 55,085 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,166. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 11 ’24, Company’s Director bought 25,062 for 2.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,269. This particular insider is now the holder of 66,144 in total.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Agilon Health Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.97% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 41.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agilon Health Inc (AGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15.

In the same vein, AGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agilon Health Inc (AGL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Agilon Health Inc, AGL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.87 million was lower the volume of 5.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Agilon Health Inc (AGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.35% that was lower than 103.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.