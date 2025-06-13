Agora Inc ADR (API) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.60

Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) flaunted slowness of -3.52% at $3.84, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $3.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, API posted a 52-week range of $1.65-$6.99.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.64% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 111.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $285.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.01.

Agora Inc ADR (API) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Agora Inc ADR industry. Agora Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.77%, in contrast to 41.44% institutional ownership.

Agora Inc ADR (API) Earnings and Revenue Records

Agora Inc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 111.88% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year.

Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agora Inc ADR (API). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.51. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.14.

In the same vein, API’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc ADR (API)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Agora Inc ADR, API]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Agora Inc ADR (API) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.17% that was lower than 82.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.