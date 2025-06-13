Alight Inc (ALIT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.00

Alight Inc (NYSE: ALIT) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.20% to $5.33, before settling in for the price of $5.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALIT posted a 52-week range of $4.49-$8.93.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.85%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $531.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $461.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.59.

Alight Inc (ALIT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Alight Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.66%, in contrast to 97.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 5.69, making the entire transaction reach 284,645 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 600,750. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 3,000 for 6.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,941 in total.

Alight Inc (ALIT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alight Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.02% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.41% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alight Inc (NYSE: ALIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alight Inc (ALIT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.15. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.85.

In the same vein, ALIT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alight Inc (ALIT)

[Alight Inc, ALIT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Alight Inc (ALIT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.08% that was lower than 46.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.