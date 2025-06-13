Allstate Corp (ALL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $195.11: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) set off with pace as it heaved 2.11% to $200.32, before settling in for the price of $196.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALL posted a 52-week range of $156.66-$213.18.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.49%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $265.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $263.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $199.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $195.11.

Allstate Corp (ALL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. Allstate Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.61%, in contrast to 80.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 30 ’25, this organization’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 91,695 shares at the rate of 208.66, making the entire transaction reach 19,133,177 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,765. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02 ’25, Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 89,765 for 210.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,874,604. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Allstate Corp (ALL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Allstate Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.83% and is forecasted to reach 21.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.91% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allstate Corp (ALL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.69, and its Beta score is 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.92.

In the same vein, ALL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.63, a figure that is expected to reach 3.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Allstate Corp (ALL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Allstate Corp, ALL]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.58 million was inferior to the volume of 1.77 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.82% While, its Average True Range was 4.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Allstate Corp (ALL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.89% that was lower than 29.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.