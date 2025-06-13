Amaze Holdings Inc (AMZE) Moves 0.35% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Amaze Holdings Inc (AMEX: AMZE) set off with pace as it heaved 0.35% to $0.37, before settling in for the price of $0.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMZE posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$1.25.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4352, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5978.

Amaze Holdings Inc (AMZE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Beverages – Wineries & Distilleries industry. Amaze Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.82%, in contrast to 2.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 73,716 shares at the rate of 0.44, making the entire transaction reach 32,221 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,716.

Amaze Holdings Inc (AMZE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amaze Holdings Inc (AMEX: AMZE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amaze Holdings Inc (AMZE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.50.

In the same vein, AMZE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22.

Technical Analysis of Amaze Holdings Inc (AMZE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Amaze Holdings Inc, AMZE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.2 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.0559.

Raw Stochastic average of Amaze Holdings Inc (AMZE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.65% that was higher than 101.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.