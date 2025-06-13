Amcor Plc (AMCR) last month volatility was 1.12%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.87% to $9.24, before settling in for the price of $9.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMCR posted a 52-week range of $8.37-$11.48.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.31 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.05.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Amcor Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 43.40% institutional ownership.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amcor Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.51% and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amcor Plc (AMCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.16. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.58, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.08.

In the same vein, AMCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amcor Plc (AMCR)

[Amcor Plc, AMCR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Amcor Plc (AMCR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.31% that was lower than 25.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.