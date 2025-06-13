American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) PE Ratio stood at $188.70: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on Thursday, American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) started slowly as it slid -1.48% to $29.23, before settling in for the price of $29.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMSC posted a 52-week range of $13.98-$38.02.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.78.

American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. American Superconductor Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.82%, in contrast to 70.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11 ’25, this organization’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 12,815 shares at the rate of 28.58, making the entire transaction reach 366,242 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,283,982. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 11 ’25, Company’s SVP, CFO & Treasurer sold 6,642 for 28.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 189,778. This particular insider is now the holder of 402,890 in total.

American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

American Superconductor Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.94% and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in the upcoming year.

American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Superconductor Corp (AMSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.36. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $188.70, and its Beta score is 2.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.63.

In the same vein, AMSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Superconductor Corp (AMSC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Superconductor Corp, AMSC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.39 million was better the volume of 0.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.14% While, its Average True Range was 2.09.

Raw Stochastic average of American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.20% that was lower than 91.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.