Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.45

As on Thursday, Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) started slowly as it slid -9.07% to $3.31, before settling in for the price of $3.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPY posted a 52-week range of $2.27-$8.15.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -59.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $133.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.15.

Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Amplify Energy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.91%, in contrast to 54.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 181,000 shares at the rate of 3.27, making the entire transaction reach 591,870 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,881,347. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05 ’25, Company’s Director bought 92,000 for 3.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 299,920. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,973,347 in total.

Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.76. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.50, and its Beta score is 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46.

In the same vein, AMPY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Amplify Energy Corp, AMPY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.06 million was better the volume of 0.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.63% that was lower than 74.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.