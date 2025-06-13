Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Moves 3.82% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 3.82% to $12.51, before settling in for the price of $12.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APLD posted a 52-week range of $3.01-$15.42.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -65.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $224.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.44.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Applied Digital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.64%, in contrast to 61.52% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 21 ’25, Company’s Director sold 24,212 for 7.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 169,484. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,613 in total.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.11% and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -65.58% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.73.

In the same vein, APLD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

[Applied Digital Corporation, APLD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 199.76% that was higher than 156.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.