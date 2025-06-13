Astronics Corp (ATRO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $21.05: Right on the Precipice

As on Thursday, Astronics Corp (NASDAQ: ATRO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.70% to $35.81, before settling in for the price of $33.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATRO posted a 52-week range of $14.13-$33.92.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 426.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.05.

Astronics Corp (ATRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Astronics Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.74%, in contrast to 78.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 27.01, making the entire transaction reach 5,402,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 09 ’25, Company’s Director sold 37,700 for 26.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 999,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Astronics Corp (ATRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 426.09% and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in the upcoming year.

Astronics Corp (NASDAQ: ATRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Astronics Corp (ATRO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.49. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.53.

In the same vein, ATRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Astronics Corp (ATRO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Astronics Corp, ATRO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.68 million was better the volume of 0.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.76% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Astronics Corp (ATRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.46% that was lower than 56.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.