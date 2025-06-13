ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) is 27.42% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) flaunted slowness of -2.24% at $2.18, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $2.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATAI posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$2.64.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $437.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.52.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ATAI Life Sciences N.V industry. ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.72%, in contrast to 9.93% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 21 ’25, Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 48,563 for 1.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 65,560. This particular insider is now the holder of 115,636 in total.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

ATAI Life Sciences N.V’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.32% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.07. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1326.19.

In the same vein, ATAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ATAI Life Sciences N.V, ATAI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.31% that was lower than 101.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.