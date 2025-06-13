Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.45

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -5.56% at $9.34, before settling in for the price of $9.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVDL posted a 52-week range of $6.38-$17.30.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 23.35%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 147.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $903.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.36.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.65%, in contrast to 77.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 21 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 7.93, making the entire transaction reach 39,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,900. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 8.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 80,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 104,055 in total.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 147.41% and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in the upcoming year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.33. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.65.

In the same vein, AVDL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.57 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.32% that was lower than 51.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.