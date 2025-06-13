Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) 20 Days SMA touch 15.18%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: ASM) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 6.61% to $3.71, before settling in for the price of $3.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASM posted a 52-week range of $0.83-$3.74.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 141.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $537.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.55.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.44%, in contrast to 10.80% institutional ownership.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 141.67% and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in the upcoming year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.45. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.09, and its Beta score is 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.24.

In the same vein, ASM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM)

[Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd, ASM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.84% that was lower than 82.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.