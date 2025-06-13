AXT Inc (AXTI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.9600: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) set off with pace as it heaved 18.69% to $2.35, before settling in for the price of $1.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXTI posted a 52-week range of $1.13-$4.03.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -139.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $107.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4500, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9600.

AXT Inc (AXTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. AXT Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.33%, in contrast to 31.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 25 ’25, this organization’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 1.36, making the entire transaction reach 40,929 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,449,490.

AXT Inc (AXTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

AXT Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -139.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year.

AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AXT Inc (AXTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.92. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12.

In the same vein, AXTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AXT Inc (AXTI)

Going through the that latest performance of [AXT Inc, AXTI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.66 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.2000.

Raw Stochastic average of AXT Inc (AXTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.94% that was lower than 109.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.