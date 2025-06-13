Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) surge 2.28% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.30% to $87.81, before settling in for the price of $87.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BIDU posted a 52-week range of $74.71-$116.25.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.54%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 61.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $279.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $279.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $89.11.

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Baidu Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.01%, in contrast to 27.40% institutional ownership.

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Baidu Inc ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.16% and is forecasted to reach 10.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 61.95% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.29. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.71, and its Beta score is 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.32.

In the same vein, BIDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.09, a figure that is expected to reach 2.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU)

[Baidu Inc ADR, BIDU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.85% While, its Average True Range was 2.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.70% that was lower than 47.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.