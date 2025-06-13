Bancorp Inc (TBBK) 14-day ATR is 1.76: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on Thursday, Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) started slowly as it slid -4.69% to $51.21, before settling in for the price of $53.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TBBK posted a 52-week range of $32.50-$65.84.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 19.65% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.27.

Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Bancorp Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.17%, in contrast to 105.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 19 ’25, this organization’s EVP Head of Commercial Lending sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 60.17, making the entire transaction reach 601,665 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 98,274.

Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Bancorp Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.30% and is forecasted to reach 6.50 in the upcoming year.

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bancorp Inc (TBBK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.56, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.46.

In the same vein, TBBK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.43, a figure that is expected to reach 1.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bancorp Inc, TBBK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.52 million was lower the volume of 0.53 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.75% While, its Average True Range was 1.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Bancorp Inc (TBBK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.92% that was lower than 50.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.