Bank Of America Corp (BAC) average volume reaches $46.50M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.25% to $44.62, before settling in for the price of $44.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BAC posted a 52-week range of $33.06-$48.08.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.46% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.14%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.56 billion, simultaneously with a float of $7.52 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $336.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.93.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Bank Of America Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 74.85% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 16 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,103 for 11.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,322. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,103 in total.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Bank Of America Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.82% and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.14% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank Of America Corp (BAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.32, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.24.

In the same vein, BAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank Of America Corp (BAC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bank Of America Corp, BAC]. Its last 5-days volume of 35.94 million was inferior to the volume of 43.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Bank Of America Corp (BAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.39% that was lower than 35.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.