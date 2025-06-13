BGC Group Inc (BGC) surge 2.93% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.61% at $9.83, before settling in for the price of $9.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BGC posted a 52-week range of $7.24-$11.79.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.34%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $378.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $358.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.41.

BGC Group Inc (BGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. BGC Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.58%, in contrast to 60.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 18,151 shares at the rate of 9.77, making the entire transaction reach 177,335 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,309. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 09 ’24, Company’s Director sold 43,893 for 9.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 395,915. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,506 in total.

BGC Group Inc (BGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

BGC Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.69% and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in the upcoming year.

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BGC Group Inc (BGC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.94. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.25, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.79.

In the same vein, BGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BGC Group Inc (BGC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.49 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of BGC Group Inc (BGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.00% that was lower than 43.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.